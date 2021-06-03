After CBSE, more state boards cancel Class XII exams; some yet to decide

Some states are planning to conduct exams if COVID situation improves in the next few weeks

After months of uncertainty, the Centre on June 1 cancelled the CBSE Class XII board exams amid the continuing COVID pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision had been taken in the interest of students.

The decision, widely welcomed by education experts, has come as a huge relief for students and parents alike. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its Class 12 or ISC Board Exams 2021.

Now all eyes are on respective state boards. Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Goa called off their board exams, while a few others said they will take a call soon. Interestingly, Kerala has already conducted Class XII exams.

A quick look at what some of the states have done:

Maharashtra: Yet to take a call. Likely to cancel.

Madhya Pradesh: Cancelled Class XII exams

Gujarat: Cancelled Class XII exams

Uttar Pradesh: Govt has hinted at conducting exams, possibly in July.

Karnataka: Yet to take a call. Decision expected in two days.

Uttarakhand: Cancelled Class XII exams

Tamil Nadu: Yet to take a call. Decision expected in two days.

Andhra Pradesh: Govt has hinted at conducting exams, possibly in July.

Telangana: Yet to take a call. Decision expected soon.

Rajasthan: Cancelled Class XII exams

Kerala: Class XII exams already held. Decision on Class XI awaited.

