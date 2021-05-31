Check it out: UGC announces 123 free UG/PG courses on Swayam portal

On offer are 83 undergraduate and 40 postgraduate non-engineering online courses for its July-October session 2021

The UGC has announced Open Online Courses on its SWAYAM platform for July session 2021. And it’s free!

It has announced 83 undergraduate and 40 postgraduate, non-engineering online courses for its July-October session 2021.

The letter issued by the University Grants Commission said: “In the current scenario of the second wave of Covid-19, universities and colleges are requested to make optimum use of SWAYAM online platform for the benefit of students. There is a list of 83 UG and 40 PG MOOCs courses which are ready to be offered on the SWAYAM platform in July October semester 2021, and can also be seen on swayam.gov.in.”

All important information on the courses can be accessed through the official website swayam.gov.in.

The courses are free to enroll, but the final evaluation of a course will be done on the basis of internal assessment and semester-end exams. Internal assessment will be done on the basis of discussion forums, quizzes, assignments, and session exams.

Candidates can check the official notice on the site of University Grants Commission, UGC on ugc.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the list of top-level UG non-engineering online courses and PG courses:

https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/7859652_83-UG-Course-List.pdf; https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/9922121_40-PG-Courses.pdf

All courses will have four key parts: Video lectures; study material that can be easily downloaded and printed; self-assessment tests and quizzes; an online discussion forum for clearing doubts.

Students from any university or college are allowed to avail themselves of the credit transfer benefits from the course. The UGC MOOCs courses are beneficial for academic fraternity and working professionals.

SWAYAM — Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds — is a digital platform for those students who are not attending schools. It is managed by the Union Education Ministry and provides the best learning-teaching resources.

It aims to bridge the gap that students are facing due to the closure of the schools. SWAYAM portal has been designed by MHRD to offer the best teaching-learning resources to both students and teachers. It offers courses taught in classrooms from Class 9 till post-graduation. Learners can access free online courses 24×7 at their convenience.