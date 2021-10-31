Afghan girl sends Kabul River water, Adityanath offers it at Ayodhya

'A girl from Afghanistan has sent water from the Kabul River to the honourable PM to offer it at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed ‘jal abhishek’ at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya with water from the Kabul River sent by a girl from Afghanistan.

The water was mixed with Gangajal and then poured at the Ram temple construction site according to PM Narendra Modi’s instructions, news agency ANI reported Adityanath as saying.

The UP CM said he was in Ayodhya for the purpose of the water offering and would also review preparations for the grand Deepotsav 2021 celebrations.

“A girl from Afghanistan has sent water from the Kabul River to honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to offer it at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Today I am taking the initiative of going and offering this water along with the emotions of the girl, her family and all women over there, to Lord Ram,” Adityanath told reporters at his official Lucknow residence. “From that point of view, I am going there specifically to add that sentiment to this event (Deepotsav) as well,” he added.

Advertisement

Also read: Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir to open ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

“It is matter of pride for all of us that, removing the hurdles and struggles of the past, the works at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi are going on at a good pace. Along with Gangajal, this water will also be offered there. This is about the emotions of the country and the world. Given the situation in Afghanistan, not worrying about oneself, a girl from Kabul sends water from a river there to be offered at the Ram Janmabhoomi, I respect those emotions and I will pray to Lord Rama for their happy lives,” Adityanath said.

The CM has announced that nine lakh earthen lamps will be lit in Ayodhya this year.

Also read: From ₹2 cr to ₹18 cr in minutes: How the Ayodhya land row escalated