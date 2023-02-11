Aero India 2023 set to dazzle enthusiasts; PM Modi to inaugurate on Feb 13

The five-day biennial Aero India show will have 807 exhibitors, including 109 from abroad, at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru

The five-day biennial Aero India 2023 show starting from February 13 in Bengaluru appears set to dazzle the enthusiasts with sorties, aerobatic performances, and mid-air formations.

According to Aero India’s official website, 807 exhibitors including 109 from abroad have confirmed their participation at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka.

Defence officials said many fighter aircraft and helicopters would perform during the aerospace and defence exhibition, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 13).

Tejas, India’s LCA, will be focus of the India Pavilion

There will be an India Pavilion at the Aero India show, which is based on Fixed Wing Platform theme to showcase India’s growth in the area.

India’s Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, a single-engine, light-weight, highly-agile, multi-role supersonic fighter, will be at the centre stage of the India Pavilion.

Apart from aerobatic performances, there will also be discussions and seminars during the show. Various aviation companies and component manufacturers will also display their products during the show.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the aerospace and defence industries’ CEOs Round Table on February 13. The platform with the theme “Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries” was expected to lay the foundation of a robust interaction between the industry partners and the government to give a thrust to the Make-in India campaign, officials said.

Rajnath Singh to host Defence Ministers’ Conclave

The Defence Minister will host the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on February 14. The conclave will comprise defence ministers of friendly foreign countries who would also be attending Aero India 2023.

It would address aspects related to deepening cooperation for capacity-building through investments, research and development, joint venture, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment, training, space, artificial intelligence, and maritime security to grow together with the broad theme Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED).

Singh will also be the chief guest at the Bandhan ceremony on February 15. Bandhan ceremony is mainly a tie-up with firms by way of signing the memoranda of understanding, agreements, major announcements, and product launches by the private and public sector.

