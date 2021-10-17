4 men in Bengaluru kill garment worker, surrender in police station with body

The four men took the 24-year-old Bhaskar to an isolated place near Kebbehalla and allegedly assaulted him for nearly two hours

Four men who allegedly brutally assaulted and killed a 24-year-old garment worker took his body to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station in Bengaluru and surrendered in the early hours of Sunday (October 17).

The garment worker who is dead has been identified as Bhaskar, while the four men who reportedly attacked him were Muniraju (22), an autorickshaw driver, Maruti (22), who runs an ironing shop, Nagesh (22), a cab driver and Prashanth (20), said media reports.

Quoting the police, an Indian Express report said the deceased Bhaskar and Muniraju’s sister worked in the same garment shop and she had left her husband and was living in her mother’s home for the last fifteen days.

On Saturday (October 17) evening, after a fight at home over her affair, Bhaskar reportedly arrived at her mother’s residence and took her away with him along with her younger child. The elder son however refused to go with Bhaskar and turned to his uncle Muniraju for help.

Muniraju intercepted their vehicle and forced Bhaskar to join him. They left his sister and the child back at their home and took Bhaskar to an isolated place near Kebbehalla. He was joined by his friends and they allegedly assaulted Bhaskar for nearly two hours, said the police, according to the IE report.

While assaulting him, Muniraju headbutted Bhaskar who collapsed immediately. The accused initially thought Bhaskar was pretending to be unconscious but later they discovered that he was dead. On Muniraju’s mother’s advice, he took the body to the police station and surrendered along with his friends.