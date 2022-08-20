4 dead, 10 missing after cloudbursts in different parts of Uttarakhand

Disaster relief teams are working in the affected areas and the army’s help may also be taken if needed, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said

At least four people lost their lives while 10 went missing after a series of cloudbursts hit different parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday and caused rivers to breach their banks which washed away bridges, officials said.

Torrential rains damaged two houses in Gwad village in Tehri district trapping seven people under the debris. Two bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, Tehri District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the situation and also enquired about the ongoing relief work in affected areas.

“The administration is fully alert. Disaster relief teams are already at work in the affected areas. The Army’s help may also be taken if needed,” Dhami said.

Many villages affected

The cloudburst occurred around 2.15 am. A bridge over the Song river was washed away and the Kempty Falls, a popular tourist spot near Mussoorie, was flowing dangerously, the officials said. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was rushed to the spot after the information and all the people stuck in the village are being rescued while some took shelter in a nearby resort.

The affected villages include Maldevta, Bhutsi, Tauliyakatal, Thatyud, Lavarkha, Ringalgadh, Dhuttu, Ragad Gaon and Sarkhet, according to the officials. River Ganga is flowing close to the danger mark in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway is blocked at Totaghati, the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway is blocked at Nagni, and the Narendranagar-Ranipokhri motor road is blocked at several points, according to reports.

Vaishno Devi yatra halted

Meanwhile, heavy rains were also reported in Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir where the Vaishno Devi Yatra was temporarily suspended on Friday evening due the flash floods in the region.

Anshul Garg, the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said the situation was under control and there were no report of any casualty or damage. Videos shared on social media show a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track.

(With Agency inputs)

