Remember Kerala floods and what BSNL did: AITUC slams Telecom Minister

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has taken objection to Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s strong remarks against the BSNL workforce.

The reaction was in response to Vaishnaw’s message to BSNL employees, saying it is time for them to perform better and turn around the organisation in 24 months or go home, taking a VRS (voluntary retirement scheme).

“Perform or perish will be the new norm and new normal and those who hesitate in taking VRS may be compulsorily retired by invoking the 56 (j) rule,” said Vaishnaw.

The AITUC said successive governments at the Centre have destroyed BSNL and did not honour their own word when the company was formed out of the Department of Telecommunications. It observed that governments have refused to give the telecom service provider a level-playing field while providing long rope to private players in mobile communication in recovering their AGR dues – like buying shares of Videocon worth their dues.

Also, BSNL has not been given even a 4G band when other counterparts are bidding for 5G, said the Union.

The union reminded the contribution of BSNL employees who kept all communication channels open when floods hit Kerala in 2018, while private players simply vanished from the scene.

The AITUC has asked the Centre to stop issuing threats to BSNL employees by misusing employers’ powers.

BSNL is a government-owned telecommunications service provider headquartered in Delhi. It was incorporated under the Ministry of Communications in 2000.