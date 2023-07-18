38 NDA allies gather for meeting, PM Modi praises time-tested alliance

During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the bloc's foremost goals revolve around advancing the nation's progress and fulfilling the aspirations of diverse regions.

The BJP-led NDA witnessed a gathering of leaders from 38 different parties on Tuesday (July 18). During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the enduring strength of the alliance, which has stood the test of time.

He pointed out that the bloc’s primary objectives are to advance the nation’s progress and meet the aspirations of various regions.

#WATCH | PM Modi being garlanded by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders as their meeting to chalk out a joint strategy to take on opposition alliance 'INDIA' in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, begins in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Fj14GtPBam — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The meeting coincides with the mega opposition conclave in Bengaluru and is seen as a show of strength by the ruling party.

Prime Minister Modi said the coming together of NDA allies is a matter of “immense joy”.

He tweeted, “It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations.”

Union minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the leaders, from the BJP as well as allies, who arrived at the venue of the meeting.

This will be the first such meeting of the National Democratic Alliance during the second term of the Modi government.

It underscores the ruling party’s focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties were coming together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(With agency inputs)