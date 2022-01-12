2022 Uttar Pradesh polls: CM Adityanath likely to contest from Ayodhya

‘The proposal to field him from Ayodhya will send a message combining Hindutva with development’.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, is likely to contest the 2022 elections in the state from Ayodhya.

The BJP’s core committee on UP, which includes Adityanath, met in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss possible candidates for the Assembly elections, a report in Hindustan Times said, quoting people in the know of developments, who also said there is a clamour for Adityanath to be fielded from Ayodhya or Mathura because of the cities’ religious significance for Hindus.

According to a party functionary, the issue of Adityanath’s candidature from Ayodhya came up for discussion at the meeting.

Parties in UP are in the process of ticket distribution for the 403-member Assembly polls which will be held in seven phases in the state, from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

The final decision on ticket distribution in the BJP will be taken by the party’s election committee, after it examines suggestions from the state unit.

The proposal to field Adityanath from Ayodhya will send a message combining Hindutva with development, another party functionary is reported to have said.

“While Gorakhpur, which is the seat of the Gorakhnath Math (of which the CM is the head and which is identified with him), the religious significance of Ayodhya is far greater. If he contests from there, it will be a clear and strong message that the party and the chief minister are not compromising on their core ideological beliefs for political purposes,” a third functionary said, according to HT.