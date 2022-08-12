Migrant worker killed by terrorists in J&K’s Bandipora

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries

A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Friday.

The attack took place around midnight, they informed.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Amrez, hailing from Bihar’s Madhepura.

“During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

J&K | One migrant labourer from Bihar, Mohd Amrez shot dead by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. Visuals from Community Health Centre in Sumbal. pic.twitter.com/rdCEPZmjTs — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

Amrez’s brother informed: “Around 12.20 am my brother woke me up & said that a firing has started. He (deceased) wasn’t around, we thought he went to the toilet. We went to check, saw him lying in a pool of blood and contacted the security personnel. He was brought to Hajin and later referred but he died.”

The incident comes a day after three army personnel died while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Rajouri. However, the army personnel were able to foil the suicide bomb.

On August 4, another migrant labourer was killed and two were injured at Gadoora in the Pulwama district.

