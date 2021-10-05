100 students with 100% apply for 20 seats in DU college; 99 from Kerala

Among ten programmes offered by Delhi University, BA (Hons) in political science is one that demands a 100 per cent cut off for unreserved seats

Hindu College received more than a hundred applications for its BA Honours in political science as of 5 pm on Monday (October 5). All the applicants have a 100 per cent score, and all except for one hail from Kerala.

The college has a total of 20 first-year seats in this course, and Delhi University, which commenced admissions on Monday, cannot under the rules turn down the application of students who meet this cut off criteria.

On its first day of accepting applications, the DU has approved more than 2,200 applications. A large number of applicants who scored a cent per cent were from Kerala State Board. Among ten programmes offered by the DU, BA (Hons) in political science is one that demands a 100 per cent cut off for unreserved seats.

Advertisement

A faculty of the political science department said that they received applications from 33 unreserved, 62 OBC, 4 SC, and 3 EWS candidates. The applications are ‘either being approved or in the process of being approved’, said the faculty member.

The official added, “Because all of these students meet the general cut-off, all of them will be taken as general admissions, and the number of reserved seats will have to be proportionally increased. The problem of our institutions and classes being stretched beyond capacity, with skewed pupil-teacher ratios, will continue.”

Also read: DU releases allotment list, 100% cut-off in computer science, psychology

Miranda House does not demand a 100 per cent cut off for any programme, the highest it goes is 99.75 per cent cut off in political science. Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said that the political science programme has received 20 applications who have scored the perfect 100 per cent marks and they are again from the Kerala Board.

Meanwhile, SGTB Khalsa College has not received any applications for its BCom programme, which also has a high 100 per cent cut off criteria for its first list. Principal Jaswinder Singh said, “The cut off will come down by a bit in the next list.” The college has approved 60 of the 110 applications it received on the first day.

Ramjas College too has a 100 per cent general cutoff for the first list in the BA (Hons) political science and BSc (Hons) physics courses. They approved 50 admissions so far, of which 90 per cent are in the reserved categories.

The admission process that begun yesterday was put on hold for a couple of hours as some state boards included both Class 11 and 12 marks in the marksheets. Later, it was decided to consider only the Class 12 marks. Out of the 30,554 applications received by the DU, 2,286 of them were approved and 795 had paid their fees as of 7 pm yesterday.