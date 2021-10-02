DU releases allotment list, 100% cut-off in computer science, psychology

Admissions are to begin from October 4. Undergraduate courses in Political Science, Economics, Commerce and Physics record higher cutoffs.

The Delhi University has released the first consolidated cut-off list for arts and sciences undergraduate courses in its various colleges. The college-wise cut-off lists have also been released. Reportedly, seven colleges sought cent per cent marks to absorb students to a total of ten programmes.

Hansraj College and Jesus and Mary College have also recorded a 100% cut-off for the computer science and psychology courses, respectively. Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College was the only college that offered 100% cutoffs for three courses in the previous year.



Courses like BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) Economics, B.Com (Honours), and B.Sc. (Honours) Physics record higher cutoffs.

Advertisement

Nearly 94 programmes across all colleges have pegged a cut-off at 99% or higher. It is three times higher than that recorded in 2020. In 2019, only political science offered by the Hindu College had the first list with a 99% cut-off.

Out of the 94 courses that provide 99% or more cutoffs, 65 courses are of arts and commerce disciplines. Twenty-nine science programmes provide for 99% and above cutoffs across 12 colleges.

This year, 550 CBSE students have scored between 495 and 499 of 500 among 13 lakh students. Under the first list, less than one per cent of those who passed the exam would be able to apply to 94 programmes.

In addition, 40 undergraduate art courses also set cutoffs of 99% or higher. The DU’s 70,000 undergraduate seats match with the number of students (70,004) who secured more than 95% in the CBSE exams this year.

Many states have recorded an improved result in Class 12 examinations this year. The Delhi University has received over 9,200 applications from students scoring a cent per cent from various school boards this year. Registrar of the Delhi University, Vikas Gupta, said, “We cannot deny admission to anyone who has cleared the cut-off. Over-admitting would create problems for everyone involved.”

The university will commence the admission process from October 4. The second cut-off list will be released on October 9.