Parliament LIVE | Manipur will be peaceful soon, says PM; Opposition stages walk-out

“The no-confidence motion is a gift from God. It has always been lucky for us. We will break all records in the next Lok Sabha elections,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (August 10), replying to the no-confidence motion in Parliament.

Advertisement

What Modi said: Here are the main points

*No-confidence has always been lucky for us

*Opposition is power-hungry

*I treat Opposition abuses as a tonic for me

*In 2014, a full majority govt came after three decades and we got a bigger mandate in 2019 because of our track record

*I don’t know what was compulsion of Congress for sidelining Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, maybe call was made from Kolkata

*The Opposition said banking sector would collapse. They asked foreign experts to say this. They spread lies about banks. Our public sector banks’ net profit doubled

*Opposition did the same about HAL. They used HAL was finished and India’s defence sector destroyed. A video too was filmed about HAL. Today, HAL is achieving new heights of success, registering biggest revenue

*We have restored India’s old glory on global stage. But some people want to defame the country

*Again, they did the same about LIC.Lies were spread about LIC. Today, it is growing stronger.

*Opposition has a secret boon. Whoever you curse does well. One such example is standing before you. ’20 saal ho gaye kya kuch nahi hua par bhala hi hota gaya.. But I have only prospered.

*Under Congress rule, Indian economy used to be languishing at 10th or 11th spot. After 2014, it is among top 5 economies

Opposition mocked Swachch Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Mission, Digital India initiative and Startup India

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday following opposition protests over the Manipur issue.

Soon after obituary reference to five former members of the House, opposition members were on their feet raising the Manipur issue.

Speaker Om Birla ignored them and started the Question Hour, the schedule business of the House. The opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and displayed placards that read ‘India is with Manipur’.

After 15 minutes of business, the speaker asked the opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings. “Honourable members, you are not using the valuable time of the House. Question Hour is very important and you should raise the issues concerning the people. I want to run the House but you are not interested,” he said and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Related stories:

Watch | Modi regime has murdered India in Manipur: Rahul in Lok Sabha

Read: Rhetoric, aggression and a flying kiss: Rahul Gandhi kicks up another avoidable row

Read: ‘With folded hands’: Shah urges Kukis, Meitis to hold talks, end violence in Manipur

Read: Shakespeare, Tagore, Rumi — MPs invoke them all during no-trust debate