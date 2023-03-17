Parliament Live: Houses adjourned; Opposition seeks privilege proceedings against Modi

The stalemate between the treasury benches and the Opposition continued for the fifth consecutive day, as both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till Monday (March 20) amid ruckus over the BJP seeking Rahul’s apology for his London speech and the Opposition’s demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The entire week of the Budget Session’s second leg has been a complete washout, as neither Lok Sabha nor Rajya Sabha witnessed any legislative business with both the sides remaining firm on their respective stands.

There was total chaos in the Lok Sabha for over 20 mins, as members from the Opposition and treasury benches trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans, even as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla witnessed the disruptions. For most part, Birla did not even make an effort to bring the House in order. After over 25 minutes of disruptions, the Lok Sabha Speaker accused the Opposition MPs of having no intention to let the House function. He then adjourned the House till 11 am on Monday. Live proceedings on Lok Sabha TV were apparently muted for the entire duration of the disruptions.

Similarly, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdish Dhankhar adjourned the House till Monday amid ruckus from the Opposition MPs. In a related development, Dhankhar has asked Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, to authenticate the statements made by him on March 13 and 14 about “a Lok Sabha MP” (Rahul Gandhi). Dhankhar will give his ruling on the point of order raised by LoP Mallikarjun Kharge after going through Goyal’s response.

With this, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s wait to respond to the allegations levelled against him by 4 ministers in the Lok Sabha has got longer. Mired in a controversy over his London speech, Rahul had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday and said he had the right to respond to the charges made against him on the floor of the House.

Meanwhile, the BJP has initiated the move to suspend Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha if he does not apologise in the House. The party has already approached Speaker Om Birla, seeking to form a special committee to explore the possibility of suspending the Wayanad MP from the House. BJP sources said the matter is “not just a privilege issue, it’s much beyond that”.