LIVE: Monsoon mayhem claims 16 lives; it’s not over yet as IMD predicts heavy rainfall

The IMD has attributed the rainfall to interaction between a western disturbance & monsoonal winds

Even as most parts of north India experienced heavy rainfall on Saturday (July 8), the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain for Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The increase in rainfall activity is very likely over northern parts of east and northeast India from Sunday, said an IMD press release. Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next four days.

The IMD said a western disturbance prevailed over northern India, leading to an intense spell of rain on Saturday, including Delhi which experienced the season’s first heavy rain. The IMD has attributed the widespread rainfall to the interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds.

Loss of lives



Three members of a family were killed while two others were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Shimla on Sunday, the police said. Officials said that the incident took place in Kotgarh village of Shimla on Sunday morning.

Two persons were killed after a landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a senior police officer said. The bus came under the landslide triggered by rains at village Bhangroo on Thathri-Gandoh road.

#WATCH | Portion of National Highway 3 washed away by overflowing Beas river in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/c8gRsvSkt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours. A woman and a man died after being struck by lightning in Chittorgarh, while two men drowned in separate incidents in Sawai Madhopur, the police said.

The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in more than nine districts of Rajasthan, including, Rajsamand, Jalore, Pali, Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Jaipur and Kota.

In another incident, a woman and her six-year-old daughter were killed in UP’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday morning after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain. Similarly, a 58-year-old woman was killed in Delhi when the ceiling of her flat came crashing down on her.

Deluge in Delhi

The national capital witnessed a heavy downpour on Saturday as the city recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, highest in single day in July since 1982. Waterlogging led to traffic jams in several parts of the city. Several parts of Gurugram also experienced waterlogging and power outages.

Interestingly, it was the national capital’s highest continuous downpour in a single day during the month of July in the last two decades on Saturday. From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered to be a marker for the city, recorded 126.1 mm of rainfall — the highest in a single day in July since 2003, according to IMD data.

कल दिल्ली में 126mm बारिश हुई। मॉनसून सीज़न की टोटल बारिश का 15% मात्र 12 घण्टे में बरसा। लोग जल भराव से काफ़ी परेशान हुए। आज दिल्ली के सभी मंत्री और मेयर problem areas का इंस्पेक्शन करेंगे। सभी विभागों के अफ़सरों को संडे की छुट्टी कैंसिल कर के, ग्राउंड पर उतरने के निर्देश दिये… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023

Acting swiftly to mitigate people’s sufferings amid heavy rainfall and its impact on Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered cancellation the week-off for government officers. “Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15% of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to waterlogging. Today all the ministers and mayor of Delhi will inspect the affected areas. Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and hit the ground,” he tweeted.

Like other north Indian states, Uttarakhand too is witnessing heavy rainfall leading to landslides and waterlogging in different regions. The downpour has forced the closing of Badrinath National Highway near Chhinka and NH-9 in the Kumaon division at Champawat. Massive rainfall has affected the pilgrims including those undertaking Kanwar yatra in the hill state. Talking to the news agency ANI, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that officials of the Disaster Management Authority and other departments have been asked to stay on alert for any kind of emergency situation.

Chandigarh battered

Like the national capital, Chandigarh too saw a heavy downpour with the city recording around 322 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday.

This has broken the all-time record for the highest amount of rain in 24 hours in July. This is also the wettest day since the IMD has started maintaining records in the city in 1953, making it the wettest day in 70 years.

#WATCH | River Beas flows furiously in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi as the state continues to receive heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/Wau6ZwLLue — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

The rainfall has brought the traffic to a standstill on many highways. Chandigarh-Manali highway has been shut due to landslide. Traffic between Mandi and Kullu has also been blocked following a massive landslide along the swollen Beas river in Himachal Pradesh. Landslides and flash floods blocked several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan districts.

The weather office has issued a red alert for seven Himachal Pradesh districts after landslides and flash floods blocked several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan. Train movement on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track has been cancelled for Sunday amid heavy rains and subsequent landslides. People have been cautioned of flash floods and avalanches in the Lahul and Spiti districts.

Amarnath Yatra resumes



The annual Amarnath Yatra finally resumed after remaining suspended for three days in view of incessant rains and landslides. The pilgrimage resumed from Pahalgam side after improvement in weather. Earlier, about 3,000 vehicles are stranded along the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, where a portion of the road had caved in on Saturday. Snowfall was also witnessed in a few areas in the higher reaches, including the area near the Amarnath cave shrine.

#WATCH | Amarnath yatra in J&K resumes from the Pahalgam side after three days today as the weather improves pic.twitter.com/mkzwSabjLm — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

People in Kashmir were advised to remain alert and avoid venturing near water bodies after heavy rainfall led to water level rise in Jhelum river and its tributaries within few hours. A red alert has been sounded for Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Samba districts along with lower catchment areas amid incessant rains in the region for the third consecutive day on Sunday. With the water level rising significantly in the Neeru river due to relentless heavy rains in the region, Bhaderwah district in Jammu and Kashmir is also struggling with a flood-like situation.

Kerala rains claim 19 lives

The southern parts of the country too are being lashed by rainfall, as incessant rains pounded many areas of Kerala and Karnataka. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in four districts of Kerala — Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, 19 people have lost their lives and over 10,000 have been shifted to relief camps in the state as monsoon rains continued to lash the southern state for more than a week now. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 19 people had lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Kerala as of Saturday evening.

“Currently, 10,399 people are accommodated in 227 relief camps established across the state due to heavy rains,” an SDMA official told PTI. Approximately 1,100 houses have suffered partial damage till now, while further details regarding the extent of the destruction are yet to be obtained, the official added.