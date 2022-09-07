LIVE! Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Rahul embarks on 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra

From Mahatma Gandhi’s riveting Dandi March to actor-politician NT Rama Rao’s celluloid-style rath yatra, political leaders in India have always turned to walkathons to script political glory.

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, meanwhile, has been launched with an eye to revive the grand old party’s flagging fortunes, even as it takes on the might of the RSS-BJP polarising forces.

Explainer: 10 things about Congress’ massive foot march, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the latters memorial in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Advertisement

The Wayanad MP, who had arrived here on Tuesday night, began the day by offering tributes to the former Prime Minister and sat in a silent prayer in his memory. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

Earlier, Rahul planted a sapling at the memorial. TNCC chief KS Alagiri and other senior party leaders accompanied Rahul. He would leave for the southern coastal Kanyakumari district and after visiting the twin memorials for the savants: Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda besides those for Kamaraj and Gandhi Mandapam, he would launch the 3,500 km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra covering 12 states.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin would present Rahul Gandhi with the national flag made from khadi to be handed over to Seva Dal workers managing the foot march.