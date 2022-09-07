10 things about Congress’ massive foot march, Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been launched with an eye to revive the grand old party's flagging fortunes, even as it takes on the might of the RSS-BJP polarising forces

From Mahatma Gandhi’s riveting Dandi March to actor-politician NT Rama Rao’s celluloid-style rath yatra (he had converted his vintage Chevrolet into his chariot), political leaders in India have always turned to walkathons to script political glory.

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, meanwhile, has been launched with an eye to revive the grand old party’s flagging fortunes, even as it takes on the might of the RSS-BJP polarising forces.

The Federal presents 10 facts about this padayatra that can turn out to be game-changer or a damp squib for the Congress.

The time, the venue

The yatra will start from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It is officially scheduled to start on September 7, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay homage and attend a prayer meeting at the Sriperumbudur memorial near Chennai, the site of the assassination of his father Rajiv Gandhi.

He will then attend an event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will hand over the khadi national flag to him. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be present as well

At 7 am on September 8, Rahul will kickstart the yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar.

The distance

3,570 km. The Bharat Yatris, as they are called, will cross 12 states and two Union Territories, passing through Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The duration

150 days. This means, the yatra is set to end sometime in early February 2023.

Distance covered per day

The padayatris will move in two batches, one from 7-10.30 am and the other from 3.30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include fewer participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. On an average, the padayatris will walk around 22-23 km daily.

The purpose

The aim of the rally is to unite India against the BJP’s alleged bid to divide India. The rally is also meant to raise national issues like inflation, unemployment, social tensions and threats to democracy. It is meant to provide an alternative to the “politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice” and to raise the issue of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities. And, to ensure the concerns and demands of the people reach Delhi.

The tagline

The tagline or slogan for the nationwide foot march is “mile kadam, jude vatan” (walk together, unite the country). Besides the tagline, a logo, pamphlet and website have also been launched for the yatra by Congress.

The participants

Apart from over 50 Congress leaders, civil society members and other political members, the yatra will see many participants. According to Digvijay Singh, the chief strategist for the yatra, there will be three kinds of participants in the yatra. Bharat Yatris are those participants who will be present throughout the journey while Atithi Yatris and Pradesh Yatris are only going to be present through some states.

The supporters

The yatra is being supported by co-founder of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) Aruna Roy, Swaraj Abhiyaan or Swaraj Party head Yogendra Yadav, writer and cultural activist Ganesh Devy, feminist writer and former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, and founder of the Safai Karmachari Andolan Bezwada Wilson.

Rahul’s ‘listening’ role

The Congress has said that during the padyatra, Rahul will sleep in a shipping container cabin at night. During this foot march, he will “listen a lot and speak less”. In the midst of this padayatra, the Congress will also elect a new president, by October 19. Rahul had made it clear that he does not intend to return to helm the party.

Who can participate

Those looking to participate can register themselves on the website www.bharatjodoyatra.in by giving their name, phone number and email address. People can also receive updates about the yatra by registering on the website. The dates and specific events planned for the yatra are available on the website or one can access the details by giving a missed call to 99 999 80 200.