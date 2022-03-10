BJP expands footprint; Cong routed; AAP widens presence

BJP takes lead in Goa and Manipur, is ahead of Congress in Uttarakhand

The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab, diminishing the Congress even further.

As votes were counted on Thursday for elections to five states held over February and March, the possible 4-1 score for India’s ruling party underscored its political prowess. The BJP was also ahead in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, according to trends and results on the Election Commission website.

The Congress epitaph was written on the electoral battlefield. The party, now in power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, an all-time low, lost Punjab and was ahead in only two seats in Uttar Pradesh with a vote share of 2.3 per cent — notwithstanding the high-decibel campaign by the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka.

