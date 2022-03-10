Game not over in Goa, Congress says it will form next govt

It is premature to write off the Congress until the final tally is announced, said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee's working president Aleixo Sequeira, adding Congress will form the next government in Goa with help of other political parties and Independents

The BJP may have emerged as the single largest party in Goa, but the Congress seems to have not given up the fight. The state Congress unit working president on Thursday (March 10) seemed convinced and confident that they will form the next government in the coastal state with the help of other political parties.

According to the Congress, the final results are yet to be announced.

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) latest data showed that the BJP has so far won five seats and is leading in 15 others out of a total of 40 Assembly seats in Goa. The Congress has won three seats and is leading in eight.

Talking to reporters outside a counting centre, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee’s working president Aleixo Sequeira said the final tally is yet to be announced, so it is premature to conclude that the BJP has won the election.

According to Sequeira, taking the lead is not everything. Pointing out that the final results are yet to come, he said, “We will form the next government with the help of other political parties and Independents.”

Two independent candidates have so far emerged victorious in Goa. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are leading in two seats each, while the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Revolutionary Goan’s Party and one independent candidate are leading in one seat each.