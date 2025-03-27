Ground Report from Thadagam: A thriving scam and rising human-elephant conflicts

Even after the 2021 closure of illegal brick kilns, Thadagam Valley remains at the heart of a deepening scandal. An alleged ₹3,250 crore red soil mining scam, 241 unexamined sites, and allegations of evidence tampering have sparked outrage.

The Federal’s Ground Report uncovers the growing demand for justice as activists push for the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed on January 10, 2025, to extend its probe beyond Thondamuthur and into Thadagam. The truth is slipping away — will justice come before it’s too late?

A morning walk turns tragic

On January 23, 2025, 69-year-old Nataraj from Thaliyur, a village in Thadagam Valley, Coimbatore, stepped out for his routine morning walk. It was expected to be like any other day— until a wild elephant charged at him.

The elephant, known as Komban, emerged suddenly from the mist. There was no time for Nataraj to escape. He was fatally wounded and succumbed to his injuries soon after.

His wife, still in shock, spoke of the painful loss:

"We did not receive any warning about the lurking elephant that day. If he had known, he wouldn’t have gone out. I can't bear the fact that he is gone."

Her grief is shared by many in Thadagam Valley, where human-elephant conflicts have become distressingly common.

Thadagam Valley’s history of human-elephant conflicts

A 2021 RTI report revealed that out of 140 human-elephant conflict deaths in Tamil Nadu from 2010 to 2021, 53 occurred in Thadagam Valley. In just one year, between 2019 and 2020, 14 people lost their lives.

It is not only humans who have suffered. Another RTI report indicated that 41 of the 146 elephant deaths in the state also took place in Thadagam. This raises a critical question—why has this valley become a conflict hotspot?

Also Read: TN tungsten mining: Why this project has sparked such widespread opposition

The aftermath of illegal mining

Thadagam Valley, located at the foothills of the Western Ghats, was once home to lush coconut and banana plantations. However, for years, illegal brick kilns operated here, extensively mining the valley’s rich red soil.

In 2021, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) intervened, leading to the closure of 329 illegal brick kilns—186 of them in Thadagam alone. While illegal mining has since stopped, it’s devastating impact remains.

The deep pits left behind have severely disrupted elephant migration routes, forcing herds into human settlements. The destruction of natural corridors has turned Thadagam Valley into a permanent conflict zone, even though mining operations have ceased.

Unexamined minefields: A lingering question

Activists argue that the 2021 Joint Committee Report failed to assess the full extent of the destruction. While an independent survey by the activist identified 806 mining sites in Thadagam Valley, only 565 were investigated in the official report—leaving 241 locations unchecked.

Also Read: Illegal mining: Karnataka ADGP claims Kumaraswamy trying to scuttle probe, lodges complaint

"Thadagam Valley has been mined for more than Rs 3,250 crores," said activist Ganesh. "The court needs to investigate the missing sites to understand the full extent of the destruction." He added.

Despite repeated demands for action, these sites remain unexamined, leaving crucial questions unanswered.

Concerns over tampering with evidence

During a visit to a sealed brick kiln site, signs of recent disturbance were observed by The Federal team.

Red soil that had been previously piled up was found to have been levelled, raising suspicions of possible tampering. The fresh appearance of the site suggested that interference had taken place.

These findings have fuelled concerns that materials, including stored sand and bricks from the period of illegal mining, may still be secretly transported despite the court order.

Activist Ganesh alleged that they had caught over 30 vehicles attempting to transport stored materials from the closed brick kilns, yet no serious action was taken.

"We caught more than 30 vehicles, day and night, but the police let them go. After immense pressure, they seized a few vehicles and arrested the drivers, but the real masterminds remained untouched."

Also Read: Few exploiting situation in Wayanad: CM slams Union minister's 'peculiar' claims

Allegations against the panchayat president

Local residents have alleged that influential figures in the region were involved in past illegal mining and may be obstructing justice.

"Even last week, we caught a man involved in transporting stored materials. He is the henchman of the panchayat president of our village. He’s the number one mafia in this area," said activist Rajendran.

"They arrested him, but he was released almost immediately after claiming that he wasn’t smuggling for commercial purposes but only for agricultural use. Even that is illegal according to the law." He added.

Although illegal mining itself has ceased, these claims suggest that powerful individuals may still be controlling what happens to the remnants of past operations.

Will the 241 missing sites be investigated?

On January 10, 2025—just days before Nataraj’s tragic death—the Madras High Court initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe illegal mining in Coimbatore’s Elephant Corridors. However, Thadagam Valley was notably excluded from the investigation.

Activists are now calling for the SIT’s scope to be expanded to include the 241 unexamined sites, warning that, without intervention,

• Evidence of past illegal activities may disappear

• The full scale of financial and environmental losses may never be uncovered

• Justice for both humans and elephants may remain out of reach

For Nataraj’s grieving family and the activists seeking transparency, time is running out.

Will the missing minefields ever be investigated? Or will Thadagam Valley remain a place of unanswered questions?

________________________________________

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism)