Few exploiting situation in Wayanad: CM slams Union minister's 'peculiar' claims

Even as the Centre and Kerala are trading allegations over who is responsible for the colossal Wayanad-landslide tragedy, which has killed more than 300 people, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for devising "improved systems" through scientific methods to prevent such disasters from happening again.

To prevent such disasters from recurring that claimed numerous lives and devasted an entire region, we must collaboratively devise improved systems through scientific methods, he said, without elaborating on that they can be.

However, he said, "This is essential in an era marked by global crises such as global warming and climate change. This is a critical issue for humanity's survival," he added in a press release.

Collective effort

"We are in a period that requires deep contemplation and collective effort," he reiterated.

However, the CM regretted that a few are exploiting this situation for narrow interests. "It is particularly reprehensible when those tasked with enlightening the public about the reality are involved in it," he said, slamming the recent statement made by the Union minister of forest and environment, Bhupender Yadav as an example of this kind of behaviour.

The environment minister had blamed the landslide in Mundakkai in Wayanad district on unauthorised human settlements, land encroachments, and illegal mining, with the complicity of the local government, he said.

Not unauthorised settlers

"Through such an allegation, the minister is insulting the people affected by the disaster. Who are these so-called unauthorised settlers? Are they the estate workers who perished in the landslide? Or are they the ordinary people who lived on their small plots of land? Anyone with even a basic understanding of Kerala's hilly regions knows that the people living there cannot be labelled as unauthorised settlers," he said.

Further, he said that migration to Kerala's hilly regions has a history spanning centuries. "The lives and cultures that have developed in these challenging conditions have a long history. It is inappropriate for the Union Minister to be part of the propaganda that labels these people as encroachers without any understanding of this history," he added.

No illegal mining

Vijayan went on to criticise the environment minsiter for making another peculiar claim that the landslide in Mundakkai was caused by illegal mining. However, the nearest quarry to the landslide area is 10.2 kilometres away, he said, adding that given this fact, why is the Union Minister disseminating false information?

Vijayan also hit out at the Union government for approaching scientists to write against Kerala in the context of the Wayanad disaster.

"Media reports suggest that the Union government is pressurising scientists to provide articles and opinions criticising the state government against the backdrop of the landslide. This effort to mobilise scientists against the Kerala government has reportedly been made through the Press Information Bureau. When considered alongside the Union Minister’s recent statement, these media reports appear to be accurate. They themselves need to think about whom they are trying to harm through these paid writeups," said Vijayan.

Vijayan made it clear that Mundakkai is an area where the environment is seriously cared for, and stressed that it is known to all that no illegal mining occurs there.

"Despite this, claiming that the landslide was caused by illegal mining is politically motivated. Malayalis will understand this. Isn't the Union Minister implying that the estate workers living in makeshift shelters are illegal encroachers? Aren’t such people placing the responsibility for the landslide on the impoverished workers?" he asked.



