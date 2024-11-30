The Federal
TN tungsten mining: Why this project has sparked such widespread opposition

The Centre’s decision to auction mining rights in this ecologically significant region has sparked protests across 20 Panchayats. Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to PM Modi to halt the project, citing environmental and cultural concerns.


