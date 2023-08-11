Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday (August 11) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking in Parliament for just two minutes on Manipur, after giving a two hour and 13 minute speech.

"For months, Manipur has been burning. People are being killed, women are being raped, children are being killed and the PM, while talking in Parliament, was laughing, cracking jokes, mocking people. It does not behove a PM to act this way," he said castigating PM Modi's behaviour.

Further, he said that he has been in politics for about 19 years now and he has visited every state. "Whenever tragedies occur, we visit but what I saw in Manipur, I had never seen before. What I said in Parliament about the PM murdering Bharat Mata in Manipur was not said lightly," he stressed.

According to Rahul, when they were visiting Meitei areas, there were forewarned that if there is a Kuki traveling in their security detail, he will be shot dead. When they visited Kuki areas, the same was said about not bringing any Meitei along.

"This is what they have done to Manipur. They have split the state into two. The PM can't visit Manipur and there are reasons for it but at least he can speak about it. The PM wants to burn Manipur and that is the truth. If he wanted he could have sent the Army to Manipur and things would have been back to normal in 2 days," he said. Instead, the PM is sitting in Parliament shamelessly and laughing while a state has been decimated, totally destroyed because of the politics of the BJP.

For the first time ever, words Bharat Mata, an idea of India, have been expunged from Parliament.

Rahul continued that they had wanted the PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur but the PM ridiculed the women of Manipur, he laughed at the women of the state. "The PM should not speak as a petty politician. It is tragic, it is sad to watch the PM. Watching him make jokes in Parliament, calling names, ridiculing our name (INDIA) - I have never seen any PM conduct himself like this," he said.

"His speech was not about India but only about Narendra Modi - his views, his ambition. The question was about Manipur, it's women, the law and order situation, not what the PM wants," he pointed out.

Also, thousands of weapons were looted under the watch of the Manipur CM. "The CM hasn't been able to stop the violence. And the Home Minister says the Manipur CM is doing whatever the Centre has asked him to do (so his resignation is not needed). Is the HM saying that he wanted to break Manipur, to burn Manipur?" he asked.