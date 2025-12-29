Pakistan admits Indian drones hit Nur Khan airbase during Operation Sindoor

The Pakistani government, for the first time, has acknowledged in detail the scale of India’s Operation Sindoor launched in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The acknowledgement came from Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who admitted that Indian drones attacked the strategic Nur Khan airbase in the Chaklala area of Rawalpindi.

"In 36 hours, at least 80 drones were sent," said Dar, claiming that Pakistan was "able to intercept 79 drones out of 80."

"India then made the mistake of attacking the Nur Khan Airbase in the early hours of May 10, prompting Pakistan's retaliatory operation," he added during the year-end press briefing recently, as quoted by NDTV.

‘Pakistan never sought mediation’

Dar, who is also Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, claimed that Pakistan never requested mediation with India during the four-day-long military confrontation in May, adding that it was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan who sought to speak with Indian authorities.

According to media reports, Dar said that Rubio called him at around 8.17 am and said that India was ready for a ceasefire, asking whether Pakistan would agree. "I said we never wanted to go to war," added Dar.

The Pakistani minister further stated that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal later contacted him seeking permission to speak with India. “He subsequently confirmed that a ceasefire had been agreed,” said Dar.

Without providing any evidence, Dar claimed that Pakistan shot down Indian jets.

Zardari’s revelation

The admission by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister came days after President Asif Ali Zardari disclosed that he had been advised to move to a bunker during the four-day military confrontation with India in May. Addressing a public gathering on Saturday, Zardari said his military secretary had urged him to take shelter after the strikes began, but he chose to stay put.

Recalling the moment, Zardari said he was told that war had started and that he should head to a bunker, but he declined, asserting that leaders do not hide during conflict. His remarks suggested the level of concern within Pakistan’s power corridors following the Indian strikes. Zardari also claimed that he was aware of the war four days in advance.

Meanwhile, recent satellite imagery has shown reconstruction activity at the Nur Khan airbase, which was hit during India’s Operation Sindoor. The strategic facility is located close to Islamabad and hosts key Pakistan Air Force assets.