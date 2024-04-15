Karnataka: Congress fighting hard to trip JD(S)-BJP alliance in Hassan

He makes it clear that he wants to see his grandson Revanna in the Lok Sabha and Narendra Modi to get a third term as the prime minister.

Nonagenarian Deve Gowda, among the senior-most star campaigners of the alliance, is moving from village to village of Hassan braving the scorching sun and addressing multiple meetings.

However, it is clear that all is not well with the JD(S)-BJP alliance in Hassan. While the former holds four of the eight Assembly constituencies, two each are shared by the BJP and the Congress, which now rules Karnataka.

It is considered a bastion of the Janata Dal (Secular), thanks in part to the strong presence of the Vokkaliga community. But former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is leaving no stone unturned as he campaigns tirelessly to get JD(S) nominee and his grandson Prajwal Revanna re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Hassan constituency in Karnataka.

At the same time, the Congress is trying its best to defeat Revanna. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a one-time protégé of Deve Gowda, and state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are also campaigning vigorously.

Evenly matched

Of the 17 parliamentary elections held in Hassan, the Congress has won nine times and non-Congress parties eight times. The Janata Party and JD(S) were victorious seven times. The JD(S) has been winning the seat since 2004.

The contest has become a prestige issue for both Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah. After a verbal offensive by the chief minister, Deve Gowda has “pledged to destroy Siddaramiah’s arrogance”.

The amount of work by Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah in the constituency shows Hassan won’t be a cakewalk for the JD(S) although Revanna’s 2019 vote percentage of 52.96 is more than what Deve Gowda garnered in 2014 (44.44 per cent).

Congress challenge

The Congress has fielded Shreyas M Patel, who is the grandson of former MP and the late G Puttaswamy Gowda, a former rival of Deve Gowda.

The four-decade old political battle between the two influential families has again come under sharp focus with their third generation fighting it out in the constituency.

In 1999, Puttaswamy Gowda defeated Deve Gowda. Shreyas Patel’s mother SG Anupama lost to Revanna’s father HD Revanna in Holenarsipur. Last year, Shreyas fell short of just 3,000 votes against Revanna. Now, he is up against Revanna’s son Prajwal.

Changing allies

There has been a big change in Hassan’s political landscape since 2019. In the previous polls, Revanna contested as the Congress-JD(S) candidate. This time he is the BJP-JD(S) candidate.

While Revanna is banking on pro-Modi sentiments as well as his grandfather’s standing, the Congress is harping on its welfare programmes, especially guarantees and anti-incumbency against the outgoing MP.

Undercurrents

“This election will be tough for Prajwal. There is palpable anti-incumbency against him. His alleged failure in taking along local party workers and leaders coupled with antagonism of local BJP workers, especially Preetham Gowda, whom he fought bitterly, may prove costly for him,” warned a senior JD(S) leader of Arkalgud who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Many voters in Hassan who have supported the Deve Gowda family for long don’t seem happy with the JD(S) joining hands with BJP.

Strong support

“In the previous assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the BJP maligned Deve Gowda. Now BJP has joined hands with JD(S). But I don’t bother. My vote will be for Deve Gowda. We are also not enamoured of Modiji,” said Chinnappa Gowda of Dyapalapura in Hassan district.

Clearly, the electorate seems to be opting for Deve Gowda against even Modi. Many are impressed with the way Deve Gowda is campaigning regardless of his age. Though the electorate of Holenarsipura is sympathetic to Shreyas Patel, because of the contribution of Puttaswamy Gowda during his tenure as MP, they favour supporting Revanna because of his grandfather.

Internal tensions

On the ground, there is visible lack of coordination between BJP and JD(S) leaders and grassroots workers. BJP’s Preetham Gowda, an aspirant for Hassan ticket, is upset with the party for having aligned with JD(S).

Speaking in Hassan, he said: “I can’t tell BJP workers to support a candidate not contesting on BJP symbol.”

In a bid to cool down the tempers, Revanna recently offered an unconditional apology to the RSS and its activists who, he said, “are committed to work for the society and nation”.

Having an edge

Although he backs the JD (S), Narayana Gowda of Alur feels that in the last five years Revanna ignored certain issues that plagued the electorate. “He failed in raising the issue of man-animal conflict in Alur, Sakleshpur and Belur. He remained inaccessible to the people.”

But it does look like that the BJP-JD(S) candidate has an edge over Shreyas Patel of the Congress.

Though many Vokkaligas support the JD(S), some of them are unhappy that one family in the party is dominating Hassan.

Oozing with confidence that he will return to parliament for a second time, Revanna told The Federal: “My performance is my testimony. The alliance with BJP is an additional bonanza.”

Tough fight

Admitting it is a tough fight against the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Shreyas says he completely believes in the support of the people and the guarantee schemes of the Congress government in Karnataka.

Shivananjappa of Arsikere, who was once a sympathiser of JD(S), said: “It is to be seen if women’s emotions and guarantee schemes will work for the Congress or Modi’s Hindutva and nationalism plank will win.”