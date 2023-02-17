Who is Neal Mohan, the new Indian-American CEO of YouTube?

Mohan was appointed as the Chief Product Officer of YouTube in November 2015. He played a big role in the launch of YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has also led YouTube’s Trust and Safety team.

Indian-American Neal Mohan is the new CEO of YouTube as he replaced Susan Wojcicki, who led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years. She stepped down from her role on Thursday (February 16).

Mohan is the latest to join the list of CEOs of Indian origin who are heading top companies in the US.

He took to Twitter to thank Wojcicki and said he was “excited to continue this awesome and important mission”.

“Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It’s been amazing to work with you over the years. You’ve built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I’m excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead…”

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube. When I joined YouTube nine years ago, one of my first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. Neal Mohan was one of those leaders, and he’ll be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I’ve spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Neal, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads,” Wojcicki said in a note sent to YouTube employees.

“He became YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015. Since then, he has set up a top-notch product and UX team, played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform.

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” she added.

Who is Neal Mohan?

Mohan was appointed as the Chief Product Officer of YouTube in November 2015

He played a big role in the launch of YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has also led YouTube’s Trust and Safety team

He sits on the Board of retail apparel and fashion firm Stich Fix (since October 2020) and biotechnology research company 23andMe (since July 2017)

He is a member at Council on Foreign Relations (since Feb 2022), which is an independent, nonpartisan membership organisation, think tank, and publisher

From 2013 to 2017, he was a member of the Management Board at Stanford University Graduate School of Business

He was part of the Board of Directors at IAB Advertising Services

From March 2015 to November 2015, Mohan served as Senior Vice President (SVP), Display and Video Ads, Google

He was part of Board of Directors at MMA Global from 2012 to 2015

He was Senior Vice President at DoubleClick Inc. from July 2005 to March 2008. In 2008, Google acquired DoubleClick

From November 1997 to March 2001, he was Director, Global Client Services at DoubleClick. At the same organisation, he was Vice-President, Business Operations from March 2001 to September 2003

He was Manager, Corporate Strategy, at Microsoft Corporation from June to September, 2004

From August 1996 to November 1997, he was a Senior Analyst at Accenture

Education

In 1996, Mohan graduated from Stanford University. He holds an electrical engineering degree

From 2003 to 2005, he did his MBA at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business