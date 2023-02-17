Indian-American Neal Mohan is new CEO of YouTube

"He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube," outgoing CEO Susan Wojcicki said.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who has led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years, is stepping down from her role and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.

On Thursday (February 16), Wojcicki, 54, said she in her blog post that she will focus on “family, health, and personal projects Im passionate about.”

Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

YouTube’s chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.

On Twitter, Mohan wrote, “Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It’s been amazing to work with you over the years. You’ve built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I’m excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead…”

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube. When I joined YouTube nine years ago, one of my first priorities was bringing in an incredible leadership team. Neal Mohan was one of those leaders, and he’ll be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I’ve spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Neal, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads,” she said in a note sent to YouTube employees.

“He became YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015. Since then, he has set up a top-notch product and UX team, played pivotal roles in the launch of some of our biggest products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Music and Premium and Shorts, and has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform.

“He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” she added.