Twitter labels BBC ‘government-funded media’, sparks a row

The BBC in response has said that it is and has always been independent, and that it is funded by the British public through a licence fee, in addition to income from commercial operations

Twitter has labelled the BBC as a “government-funded media” organisation, prompting protests from the British national broadcaster against the categorisation.

The @BBC account on Twitter has been branded as “government-funded’, while the other Twitter accounts – BBC News (World) and BBC Breaking News – have not been labelled as such.

The BBC in response has said that it is and has always been independent, and that it is funded by the British public through a licence fee, in addition to income from commercial operations. Supporters of the BBC claim that its operations and editorial decision-making are completely independent of the British government.

Twitter: BBC objects to 'government-funded media' tag https://t.co/5EtaVKJUr7 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 9, 2023

Advertisement

Critics of the BBC argue that the licence fee is collected forcefully from every TV user in Britain, and it therefore amounts to government funding.

The “government-funded media” labelling also appears on the Twitter accounts of other media outlets like NPR, PBS, and Voice of America (all in the US).

When Elon Musk changed NPR’s label to “state-affiliated media”, it sparked a row between the two, because the label suggested that its editorial policy could be influenced by the US government, just like the Russian government allegedly influences Russia Today, which is funded by the Kremlin.

Also read: BBC reverses Gary Lineker’s suspension over Twitter post

Twitter defines “state-affiliated media outlets” as outlets “where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

Following a strong reaction from NPR, which said it would not tweet as long as the label was in place, Twitter changed its label to “government-funded media”.

Musk’s critics point out that his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have received billions of dollars in government funding for several years, but they have not been labelled “government-funded” on their Twitter accounts.

Also read: BBC cannot hide ‘economic offences’ under garb of freedom of expression: BJP

After Musk gave BBC the new label, @EndWokeness tweeted, “CBC gets $1.2 billion per year from the Canadian gov (70% of its funding). @elonmusk, can you add a label?”

Incidentally, Musk’s mother is of Canadian origin, and he obtained a Canadian passport in 1988.

CBC gets $1.2 billion per year from the Canadian gov (70% of its funding)@elonmusk, can you add a label? pic.twitter.com/AvATWMM62x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 9, 2023

Responding to criticism after re-labelling BBC, Musk said, “We need to add more granularity to editorial influence, as it varies greatly. I don’t actually think the BBC is as biased as some other government-funded media, but it is silly of the BBC to claim zero influence.”

Minor government influence in their case would be accurate.”

We need to add more granularity to editorial influence, as it varies greatly. I don’t actually think the BBC is as biased as some other government-funded media, but it is silly of the BBC to claim zero influence. Minor government influence in their case would be accurate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

Maybe what another person tweeted sums up the whole issue. “As long as Elon Musk is the owner of Twitter, we are going to be entertained.”