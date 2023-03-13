BBC reverses Gary Lineker’s suspension over Twitter post

"After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this," said Lineker.

Gary Lineker will return to airwaves after the BBC reversed the former football great’s suspension on Monday (March 13) for a post on Twitter that had criticised the British government’s new asylum policy.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend,” BBC director general Tim Davie said.

Britain’s national broadcaster was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming after commentators, analysts and Premier League players refused to appear as a show of support of Lineker.

In a series of tweets, Lineker said he will be back on air on Saturday.

“After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming.

“I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world. I cannot wait to get back in the MOTD chair on Saturday.

“A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you,” Lineker said.

Lineker, one of English football’s most lauded players and the corporation’s highest-paid television presenter, was suspended Friday after he compared the Conservative government’s language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

The BBC said the tweet breached its impartiality rules, but critics accused it of suppressing free speech. Davie said there would be an independent review of the BBC‘s social media rules to address the gray areas in the guidelines.

(With agency inputs)