Trump wins legal battle against Stormy Daniels, to get $620,000 in attorney fees

Even as Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records in the Manhattan Supreme Court, he earned a major victory in another court in California on Tuesday (April 4). Though both cases involve adult film star Stormy Daniels, they are not officially related.
A federal appeals court in California has directed Stormy Daniels to pay over $120,000 in legal fees to the attorneys of the former US President besides the over $500,000 in payments to Trump’s attorneys already ordered by court. This pertains to a defamation suit filed against Trump by Stormy Daniels, which she lost, reported CNN.
Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, had sued Trump in 2018 after he had termed her allegation a “total con job” in a tweet. Daniels had alleged that an unknown man had threatened her in a parking lot to keep mum about her alleged affair with Trump.
Case history
The charges Trump is facing in New York involve the alleged payment of $130,000 to Daniels in hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep quiet about her alleged affair. This is the first time a former US president is facing criminal charges.
However, District Judge S James Otero had in October 2018 dismissed the defamation lawsuit and said Trump’s statement was protected by the First Amendment. Daniels was ordered to pay $293,000 in legal fees and another $245,000 in fees after losing another appeal.
“Clifford’s argument that the fee request is unreasonable and excessive is not well-founded,” the 9th Circuit filing stated.
Trump’s attorney Harmeet Dhillon tweeted on Tuesday: “Congratulations to President Trump on this final attorney fee victory in his favor this morning. Collectively, our firm obtained over $600,000 in attorney fee awards in his favor in the meritless litigation initiated by Stormy Daniels.”
In March 2022, Daniels had reportedly said she would “go to jail” before paying a penny to Trump.
