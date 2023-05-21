Sudan violence: Warring factions sign seven-day truce starting Monday

The ceasefire was arrived upon with the help of interlocutors from the US and Saudi Arabia

A short-term truce has been worked out between the warring factions in Sudan following several failed attempts to arrive at one, US and Saudi mediators said on Saturday (May 20).

The mediators in joint statement said the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces signed off a seven-day ceasefire at a meeting in the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The ceasefire will take effect on Monday 9:45 pm local time in Sudan.

The ceasefire could be extended if both sides agree, the mediators said.

“Both parties have conveyed to the Saudi and US facilitators their commitment not to seek military advantage during the 48-hour notification period after signing the agreement and prior to the start of the ceasefire,” it said.

The talks in Jeddah had previously produced an agreement between the two sides on protecting civilians and easing the flow of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the conflict. But, earlier ceasefire deals have foundered amid accusations by both of violations.

“It is well known that the parties have previously announced ceasefires that have not been observed,” the US-Saudi statement said.

“Unlike previous ceasefires, the agreement reached in Jeddah was signed by the parties and will be supported by a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism.”

The Monitoring and Coordination Committee is to be made up of three representatives each from the US and Saudi Arabia and three representatives from each party.

(With inputs from agencies)