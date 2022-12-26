Serbia to end visa-free entry to Indians from January 1, 2023

Indian nationals, who intend to visit Serbia on or after 1 January 2023, should apply for visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in the country of their residence.

Starting from January 1, 2023, Indian nationals visiting Serbia will no longer have visa-free entry, the Indian embassy in Belgrade has said.

In a visa-related advisory for Indian nationals visiting Serbia in Europe, the Indian embassy said, “From 1 January 2023, all Indian nationals visiting Serbia would require visa to enter the Republic of Serbia. The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia.”

Indian nationals, who intend to visit Serbia on or after 1 January 2023, should apply for visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in the country of their residence.

According to the Indian embassy, the holders of Indian passports having a valid Schengen, UK visa, or visa of the United States of America, or residence permit of these countries may enter visa-free to Republic of Serbia up to 90 days during a six-month period, and within validity of said visas or residence permits.

In July, India was ranked 87th in the latest Henley Passport Index, which is based on official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

As per those rankings, Indian passport holders could travel visa-free to 60 destinations including Serbia.

