Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 60 countries; full list here

There are 11 countries in Asia where Indian passport holders can travel to without a visa or get visa on arrival

India is ranked 87th in the latest Henley Passport Index, which is based on official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). As per the latest rankings, Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 60 destinations.

The rankings of all the world’s passports are done according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Japan tops the list of most powerful passports followed by Singapore and South Korea in joint-second.

India’s score of 60 is based on the number of destinations its passport holders can travel to without a visa.

“Indian passport holders now have roughly the same travel freedom as they did pre-pandemic, with unrestricted access to 60 destinations around the world (as opposed just 23 destinations in 2020),” Henley Passport Index report said.

The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations. If no visa is required, then a score with value = 1 is created for that passport. The same applies if you can obtain a visa on arrival, a visitor’s permit, or an electronic travel authority (ETA) when entering the destination.

Where a visa is required, or where a passport holder has to obtain a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) before departure, a score with value = 0 is assigned. This also applies if you need pre-departure government approval for a visa on arrival.

The total score for each passport is equal to the number of destinations for which no visa is required (value = 1).

Indian passport holders can enter 11 Asian countries including Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Indonesia visa-free or can get visa on arrival. In Europe the visa-free access to Indians is restricted to only two destinations while in the Middle East it is four including Qatar which will host this year’s FIFA World Cup 2022.

In the African region, Indian passport holders have the most destinations to travel to with 21 countries allowing visa-free travel. In the Caribbean, 11 destinations are open to Indians for a hassle-free travel. In the Oceania region, the number is nine.

Here is the full list of countries where Indians can travel visa-free or can get visa on arrival.

ASIA

1. Bhutan

2. Cambodia *

3. Indonesia

4. Laos *

5. Macao (SAR China)

6. Maldives *

7. Myanmar *

8. Nepal

9. Sri Lanka *

10. Thailand *

11. Timor-Leste *

AMERICAS

12. Bolivia *

13. El Salvador

AFRICA

14. Botswana *

15. Burundi *

16. Cape Verde Islands *

17. Comoro Islands *

18. Ethiopia *

19. Gabon *

20. Guinea-Bissau *

21. Madagascar *

22. Mauritania *

23. Mauritius

24. Mozambique *

25. Rwanda *

26. Senegal

27. Seychelles *

28. Sierra Leone *

29. Somalia *

30. Tanzania *

31. Togo *

32. Tunisia

33. Uganda *

34. Zimbabwe *

CARIBBEAN

35. Barbados

36. British Virgin Islands

37. Dominica

38. Grenada

39. Haiti

40. Jamaica

41. Montserrat

42. St. Kitts and Nevis

43. St. Lucia *

44. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

45. Trinidad and Tobago

EUROPE

46. Albania

47. Serbia

MIDDLE EAST

48. Iran *

49. Jordan *

50. Oman

51. Qatar

OCEANIA

52. Cook Islands

53. Fiji

54. Marshall Islands *

55. Micronesia

56. Niue

57. Palau Islands *

58. Samoa *

59. Tuvalu *

60. Vanuatu

* denotes visa on arrival

Note: The list is accurate as of July 23, 2022.