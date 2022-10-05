Russia-Ukraine war: Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated referendums in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (October 5) signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalises the annexation carried out in defiance of international law.

Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.

The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated referendums in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.

On Tuesday, in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s illegal annexations are “null and void and change reality”.

“The holding of the so-called referenda by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of our country was also discussed. The President noted that all the aggressor’s decisions aimed at attempting illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality,” Zelenskyy told Modi.

Zelenskyy emphasised that under such conditions, Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of Russia, and noted that Ukraine has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue.

“However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimata instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it,” said Zelenskyy.

