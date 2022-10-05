Russia-Ukraine war: No military solution, PM Modi tells Zelenskyy

The prime minister underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (October 4) and asserted that there can be no military solution to the Ukraine conflict, while also underlining that the endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences.

During their telephonic conversation, Modi and Zelenskyy discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the prime minister reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Modi expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts, the statement said.

He also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

During his conversation with the Ukrainian president, Modi emphasised the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine.

The prime minister underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment, the statement said.

The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021, it said.

What Zelenskyy said

During the conversation, Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of strengthening the Ukrainian-Indian partnership against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to a statement from the President’s office.

“The holding of the so-called referenda by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of our country was also discussed. The President noted that all the aggressor’s decisions aimed at attempting illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality,” it added.

Zelenskyy emphasised that under such conditions, Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of Russia, and noted that Ukraine has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue.

“However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimata instead deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it,” said Zelenskyy.

He thanked Modi for India’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also emphasised the importance of PM’s recent statement that now is not the time for war.

“Nuclear blackmail by Russia, in particular regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world,” Zelenskyy said.

