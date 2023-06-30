Renowned Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide

According to the police, Majid had been battling depression since his playing days and tragically chose to end his life by using a wood-cutting machine.

Majid Ali, a celebrated snooker player from Pakistan and a recipient of the Asian Under-21 silver medal, tragically took his own life at the age of 28 in his hometown of Samundri near Faisalabad, Punjab, on Thursday (June 29).

Majid was reportedly suffering from depression since his playing days and ended his life by using a wood-cutting machine, according to police.

He represented Pakistan in several international events and was a top-ranked player on the national circuit.

Majid is the second snooker player to die in a month. Last month, another international snooker player, Muhammad Bilal died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His brother Umar said Majid was suffering from depression since his teenage years and suffered another bout recently.

“It is a horrifying thing for us because we never expected he would take his own life,” said Umar.

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation chairman, Alamgir Sheikh said the entire community was saddened by Majid’s death.

“He had so much talent and was young and we expected so much from him to bring laurels for Pakistan,” he said.

Sheikh said Majid had no financial issues.

Snooker has become a high-profile sport in the country after stars such as Muhammad Yousuf and Muhammad Asif among others helped win the World and Asian Championship titles with a few players even graduating to the professional circuit.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)