Naatu Naatu contest in UAE: Record your hook steps, dance at Indian embassy

If you live in the UAE, hurry up and share a video clip of your dancing skills by April 16 and get a chance to perform at the Indian embassy

If you are a fan of the “total banger” Naatu Naatu (as Deepika Padukone put it at the Oscars) and are reading this from the UAE, how would you like a chance to show off your hook-step skills at the Indian embassy in the country?

All you have to do is share a video clip of your dancing skills by April 16. If you win the contest, you and your friends get a chance to perform at the mission!

The Indian embassy in the UAE tweeted the details of the contest on Monday (April 3).

“Look out. 30 seconds of Naatu Naatu can get you a chance to perform at the Embassy of India. 3 Simple steps. 1. Share your group Naatu Naatu performance on Instagram before Apr 16. 2. Tag & follow us on Insta (QR code below). 3. Winner performs at the Embassy,” reads the tweet.

🚨📢Look out✨️

30 seconds of #NaatuNaatu can get you a chance to perform at the Embassy of 🇮🇳!

3 Simple steps👇

1️⃣ Share your group #NaatuNaatu performance on #Instagram before Apr 16 ⏳️

2️⃣ Tag & follow us on Insta (QR code below)

3️⃣ Winner performs at the Embassy 🕺 pic.twitter.com/JOVChmuB5o — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) April 3, 2023

Naatu Naatu fever

The megahit Naatu Naatu got the Oscar for the Best Original Song earlier this year after bagging the Golden Globes in January. The film, RRR, went on to win two more awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards — one for best song and another for best foreign language film.

The Naatu Naatu fever has gone viral across the world, especially after it was performed at the Oscars to a standing ovation.

The film RRR was released in multiple languages and the song’s Hindi version is called Naacho Naacho, Tamil one as Naattu Koothu, Kannada one as Halli Naatu, and Malayalam one as Karinthol.

Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra have sung the Hindi version. The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media, and their energetic synchronisation has made the song a treat to watch.

(With agency inputs)