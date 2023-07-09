Landslide hits central China highway construction site, 9 people go missing

A landslide measuring over 500,000 cubic meters occurred at the construction site located in Yueshan Village, Tujia Autonomous County of Wufeng in central China's Hubei province.

According to local authorities, a landslide struck a construction site on a highway in China’s Hubei province, resulting in the disappearance of nine people on Sunday (July 9).

Advertisement

The landslide of more than 500,000 cubic metre struck the construction site at Yueshan Village in Tujia Autonomous County of Wufeng on Saturday (July 8) afternoon.

Also Read: Always open to talks with China, not seeking Tibet’s independence: Dalai Lama

So far five people have been rescued, while nine others are still missing, according to the county authority’s latest statement.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has activated a level-four emergency response to geological disasters and sent a working group to the site to guide emergency handling, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It called for making every effort to treat the injured and reduce casualties, preventing secondary disasters, and ensuring the safety of rescuers.

Also Read: China caused friction, and it must mend ways, says Jaishankar

Efforts should also be made to identify the causes, strengthen risk monitoring and investigation, and ensure the safety and protection of people’s lives and property, the ministry said.

The ministry has dispatched 139 people and 32 vehicles of the national comprehensive fire rescue force, as well as the national safety production emergency rescue team, with professional equipment to the site to carry out rescue operations, the report said.

(With agency inputs)