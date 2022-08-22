ISIS bomber, who plotted attack on Indian leader, detained in Russia

The detained had planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a suicide bomber (a member of ISIS), who was plotting a terror attack against a key Indian leader, the Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

The authority said in a statement: “Russia’s FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization. A native of a country in the Central Asian region, he planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India.”

The authority informed that the detained was recruited by ISIS in Turkey.

Also Read: Migrant worker killed by terrorists in J&K’s Bandipora

Advertisement

As per reports, the organisation had processed his recruitment remotely using Telegram after which he was given the task of leaving for Russia and completing the necessary documentation so that he could fly to India to commit the terror act.

The Centre has notified ISIS as Terrorist Organization and included it in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

(Copy will be updated)