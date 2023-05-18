Pakistan heading to imminent disaster, may face disintegration, warns Imran Khan

"I see a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster. I appeal to the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country,” said the former prime minister

Pakistan is headed to an imminent disaster and it may face disintegration the way East Pakistan broke away to become Bangladesh, former prime minister Imran Khan warned in remarks published on Thursday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also accused the ruling coalition of hatching a conspiracy to pit the army against his party, which he said enjoyed the support of 70 per cent of the people in his country. In a video link address from his Lahore residence on Wednesday, the 70-year-old former cricketer said the only solution to end political instability was to hold fresh elections.

“The PDM leaders and (former prime minister) Nawaz Sharif, who is absconding in London, are least concerned whether the country’s constitution is desecrated, state institutions are destroyed or even Pakistan Army earns a bad name,” he said. “They are looking for their vested interests of saving the looted wealth alone,” he said.

“I am seeing a frightening dream that the country is heading towards an imminent disaster. I appeal to the powers that be to let the elections take place and save the country,” the Dawn newspaper quoted Khan as saying.

Conspiracy behind violence?

Khan blamed the unrest that followed his arrest on May 9 to “a pure conspiracy” hatched and executed allegedly on behalf of the ruling coalition and the Punjab caretaker government.

This is high time the powers that be should sensibly rethink; otherwise the country may face an East Pakistan-like situation, he said, referring to the 1971 civil war which created Bangladesh as an independent country.

Defending his criticism of the Pakistan army, Khan said: “When I reprimand the army, it is like I am criticising my kids. “I have repeatedly stated that I do not interfere in state institutions internal matters. I did not interfere when I had confirmed reports that the former army chief was conspiring against me,” he said.

On the Punjab government’s claim that some 40 terrorists were hiding at his Lahore residence, Khan said the government must search the house in a lawful manner as his own life was also in danger in the presence of terrorists. “But don’t make this an excuse to launch a crackdown on the country’s largest political party PTI.”

PTI support

Khan said a recent survey revealed that Pakistan’s 70 per cent population was standing with the PTI and the remaining 30 per cent were with the parties that constitute the ruling coalition.

Khan later allowed the electronic and digital media representatives access to his residence to see for themselves if there were terrorists inside his house. The media persons who visited the house reported that there were only domestic workers and some policemen inside. Police put the death toll in violent clashes following Khan’s arrest at 10 while PTI claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in firing by security personnel.

On Monday, the military vowed to bring those who attacked the civil and military installations to justice through trial under relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

(With agency inputs)