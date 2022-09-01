IFA 2022: World’s largest 97-inch OLED TV, bendable screen to be unveiled

LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG OLED Flex (model LX3), an innovative new TV boasting the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen.

The world’s top consumer electronics and home appliances brands and retailers return to Berlin for the first large-scale IFA 2022 since 2019.

Following nearly three years of high-speed digital transformation that changed how we work, live and play, the world’s leading tech brands have come to Berlin to showcase the latest technologies designed and developed for a world that is now more connected and digital than ever.

IFA 2022, Europe’s biggest tech show, will be held from September 2 to 6.

Despite pandemic restrictions still in place in some parts of the world, this year’s IFA 2022 will host more than 1,100 manufacturers and brands from 46 countries – making it one of the largest tech events of the year on 151,000 sqm.

Shift Mobility

The SHIFT Mobility innovation conference also makes a return to IFA, offering traditional companies and tech giants a platform to meet start-ups and science.

The event – from 1 – 6 September, will host car manufacturers like Volkswagen, Ford, BMW and Mercedes Benz; technology companies like AWS and Qualcomm; start-ups like Lilium, Pivt, Lexgo and Autobrains; and top researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute and the University of Toronto.

Bendable TV

Samsung Electronics will unveil the Odyssey OLED G8 (Model Name: G85SB) — another premium addition to the Odyssey line-up — at IFA 2022.

“The Odyssey OLED G8 is the company’s first OLED gaming monitor and will be available in an ultra-thin, 34-inch form factor, delivering brilliant brightness on an OLED panel partnered with Quantum Dot Technology and packed full of premium gaming features including an incredibly low 0.1ms response time and 175Hz refresh rate,” the company said.

LG Electronics (LG) is introducing LG OLED Flex (model LX3), an innovative new TV boasting the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED screen.

At IFA 2022, LG will also be showcasing the world’s largest, 97-inch OLED TV, the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, model 97G2. The company will also show off the diversity of its cutting-edge display technologies, with models from its outstanding OLED, Micro LED and QNED TV ranges on exhibit at its IFA booth.

“The 97G2 has an awe-inspiring 97-inch screen that leverages LG’s self-lit OLED technology to deliver immersive viewing experiences on a grand scale. With the arrival of its biggest-ever screen size, the company’s 2022 OLED TV line-up now boasts stellar 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, 83-, 88- and 97-inch options,” the company said.

Other innovations on display at IFA include LG’s total shoe care solution, the LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare, AI washer and dryer models that make laundry management faster and more convenient, and the Aero Furniture: a table-type air purifier that blurs the line between furniture and high-performance air care appliance.

IFA attendees can also get ‘hands-on’ with LG’s latest ergonomics- and productivity-enhancing monitors at the Ergo Monitor Workstation, and its growing selection of gaming displays at the UltraGear Gaming Monitor Play Zone.

According to a whathifi report, among the launches at IFA 2022 include Xgimi giving an European debut to its crazy Magic Lamp projector, Philips’ 2022 TV range including new OLEDs and Mini-LED Ambilight models, and Philips will also unveil a Dolby Atmos soundbar and Ambilight wireless speaker.

JBL will release a range of Dolby Atmos soundbars for every budget. Sony will launch a new Dolby Atmos soundbar – the HT-A3000. JBL’s flagship Tour PRO 2 wireless earbuds have the world’s first smart charging case, the report said.