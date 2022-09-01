Jio Mart’s deal with WhatsApp: Now buy groceries right via chat

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a Facebook post, "Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp – people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat."

Meta and Jio platforms have announced the launch of the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat.

Dubbed as a global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalogue, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.

Also read: Reliance plans ₹2.75 lakh cr investment; prepares to lock horns with Adani group

The JioMart on WhatsApp experience will revolutionise the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people’s shopping experience.

Advertisement

Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number (+917977079770) on WhatsApp.

Here is your step-by-step guide to shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp.

First, save the JioMart WhatsApp number +917977079770.

Then, send ‘Hi’ message to this number.

Then you will receive a reply saying ‘Welcome… I can assist in shopping…’ and ‘Get started’ link.

Reply ‘Get started’.

Then you are sent a link to view JioMart’s catalogue.

You can click on the ‘View catalogue’ link and browse sections like vegetables, dairy and bakery, staples, and others.

Now, start adding items to your cart.

Next, view the items in your cart along with the total bill.

Then, you have the option ‘send to business’. Once you click that, you can see the number of items and total cost.

Then, you receive a message ‘provide address’.

Mention your address and JioMart asks you to confirm it or change.

Once confirmed, you have three payment options ‘cash on delivery, pay on JioMart and pay on WhatsApp’.

Once payment is done, you receive the message ‘your order has been successfully placed’.

Also read: India’s fortune child: Isha Ambani to head RIL subsidiary, Reliance Retail Ventures

What Zuckerberg and Ambani said

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said in a Facebook post, “Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp – people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come.”

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian.

“One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment to enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians.”