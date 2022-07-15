Elon Musk’s 76-yr-old dad confirms ‘secret’ second child with stepdaughter

Errol Musk, Elon’s father said he had a daughter with Jana Bezuidenhout, in 2019. The two were reportedly in a relationship and had their first child, Elliot Rush, in 2017.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s 76-year-old father has revealed that he had a “secret” second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter.

Errol Musk told British tabloid The Sun on Wednesday (July 13) that he had a daughter with Jana Bezuidenhout, in 2019. The two were reportedly in a relationship and had their first child, a boy, Elliot Rush, in 2017.

Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol’s second wife Heide Bezuidenhout, whom he married after splitting with Elon’s mother Maye Haldeman Musk in 1979.

As per reports, Errol and Jana’s mother had two biological children but he had also helped in raising Jana who was just 4 years old when he became his stepfather.

Errol and Heide eventually divorced after 18 years.

Senior Musk said that his family never approved of his relationship with his stepdaughter. “They still feel a bit creepy about it because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

On having more children, he told the tabloid: “The only thing we are on Earth is to reproduce. If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

Senior Musk also claimed that his second child with his stepdaughter was “not planned”.

He said: “It’s not practical. She’s 35, eventually, if I am still around, she might wind up back with me.”

Senior Musk now has seven children including Elon.

The announcement came weeks after it was revealed that Elon Musk had fathered two twins with an executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink, weeks before his second child was born with his girlfriend Grimes.

Elon Musk’s mother shared three children with Errol Musk including Elon.