Change of weather: Rishi Sunak decides to attend COP27 in Egypt

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (November 2) said he will join the UN climate conference in Egypt. He had earlier refused to attend the global event, saying that “pressing domestic commitments” would keep him away from COP27 being held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

Sunak, after provoking massive public anger over his decision, finally agreed to attend the event.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, he wrote: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy without investing in renewables.”

“That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”

Sunak’s change of mind came after Boris Johnson on Tuesday (November 1) confirmed that he will be heading to COP27 at Egypt’s invitation.

Officials from almost 200 countries are due to gather in Sharm el-Sheikh, starting November 6, to discuss ways to tackle global warming at COP27. Britain hosted last year’s COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which was attended by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier decision

The UK government had on October 27 said Sunak would not attend a major United Nations climate conference in November.

Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of pressing domestic commitments including preparations for an emergency budget on November 17 and does not reflect a downgrade in the Conservative government’s commitment to combat climate change.

Other senior UK government ministers are expected to attend.

Sunak took office on Tuesday, replacing Liz Truss, who stepped down after a seven-week term in which her tax-cutting plans sparked economic and political mayhem.

