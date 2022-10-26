Biden mispronounces Rishi Sunak’s name; triggers memes, reactions

At the reception on Monday, Biden took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Sunak on his groundbreaking achievement of becoming the first Asian premier of the UK.

US President Joe Biden mispronounced the name of newly-appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a Diwali reception he hosted at the White House, and this resulted in memes and reactions on social media.

At the reception on Monday, Biden took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Sunak on his groundbreaking achievement of becoming the first Asian premier of the UK.

He, however, mispronounced Sunak’s name to his mainly Indian-American audience and rhymed his surname with a Chinook helicopter.

“We’ve got news that Rasheed Sanook is now the prime minister. As my brother would say, ‘go figure’. And the Conservative Party, expected to become the Prime Minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King. Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters,” Biden, 79, said.

Biden congratulates “Rashid Sanook” on becoming Prime Minister 👀 (his name is Rishi Sunak) 🤡😂 pic.twitter.com/WKk3EU6zM2 — Dukaandy (@Dukaandy1) October 26, 2022

In a tweet, Biden congratulated Sunak. “Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine.”

Soon after his video went viral and people started reacting on social media.

On Twitter, a user wrote, “Biden says its a groundbreaking milestone that “Rasheed Sanook” has become The UK Prime Minister. So groundbreaking he couldn’t be bothered to learn his name.”

Jamie Bryson, who describes himself as Unionist activist, writer & commentator and has thousands of followers, said in a tweet that “US President Biden- who is never done pontificating about the UKs internal affairs- thinks our Prime Minister is called Rasheed Sanook. I think that tells you all you need to know about how seriously we should treat the bumbling Biden contributions about Northern Ireland.”

US President Biden- who is never done pontificating about the UK’s internal affairs- thinks our Prime Minister is called Rasheed Sanook. I think that tells you all you need to know about how seriously we should treat the bumbling Biden contributions about Northern Ireland. — Jamie Bryson (@JamieBrysonCPNI) October 25, 2022

Some Twitter users posted photoshop pictures of Sunak in the traditional Arab attire alongside Biden’s comment and wrote “Rasheed Sanook”.

Biden is the oldest person ever to occupy the White House.

Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 25, 2022