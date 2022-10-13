‘Burnt Hair’: From EV and rockets maker, Elon Musk turns perfume salesman

For Rs 8230, you can “stand out in a crowd and get noticed as you walk through the airport”

Do you wish to smell of “repugnant desire” (figure that out for yourself)? If you do, you can try Elon Musk’s new perfume called “Burnt Hair.” Yes, you read that right.

The eccentric entrepreneur, who founded electric car company Tesla and spacecraft maker SpaceX, updated his Twitter bio to “Perfume Salesman” on Wednesday to launch his new business venture. According to Musk, the “omnigender” Burnt Hair is the “finest fragrance on Earth.”

Musk launched the perfume through his brand The Boring Company. According to The Boring Company’s website, Burnt Hair is “the essence of repugnant desire.”

Stand out in a crowd

The 51-year-old billionaire had announced in a tweet in September that Boring Co. would launch a perfume for men that would help them “stand out in a crowd.” He has kept his promise.

It is “Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work,” The Boring Company website reads. “Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport.”

The perfume can be yours for $100 (roughly, Rs 8,230). “And you can pay with Doge!” Musk wrote on Twitter, referring to the cryptocurrency. According to him, 10,000 bottles have already been sold.

It’s all in the name

So, why is the rocket-man selling perfumes now? “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable,” Musk joked about his aromatic surname. “Why did I even fight it for so long!?”

The founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors, who is now the richest man on Earth, has a history of launching products based on jokes. His fans turn them into collectibles.

In 2018, Boring Co. sold a limited line of 20,000 flamethrowers to raise $10 million for its Hyperloop tunnel-building tests. He has also launched items to mock investors, including a Tesla Tequila and red “short shorts” in satin.