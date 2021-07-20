Best Day Ever, says Jeff Bezos after his 11-minute space voyage

Bezos is accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Wally Funk and a student who is just 18 years old.

Days after billionaire Richard Branson took off to space, another business magnet Jeff Bezos, rated as the world’s richest man, blasted off to space on Tuesday on his rocket ship New Shepard.

After the touched-down, Bezos thundered, ‘BEST DAY EVER.’

The spacecraft blasted off at 6:45 pm IST from a private launch site near Van Horn, Texas. They were back after 11 minutes, 100 km up.

Bezos is accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, 82-year-old Wally Funk and a student who is just 18 years old.

Bezos’s flight will be a fully autonomous one. It will be the world’s first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew, said a Reuters report.

Funk, 82, is set to be the oldest-ever astronaut as she joins the New Shepard team. She was one of the 13 women who cleared the same rigorous testing as the Mercury Seven male astronauts in NASA’s 1960s space programme.

Bezos founded Blue Origin, a maker of ‘fully reusable’ space vehicles, in 2000, with a “vision of enabling a future where millions of people are living and working in space to benefit Earth”. According to the company website, Blue Origin believes that mankind needs to explore and find new energy and material resources beyond this planet. Also, industries that stress Earth can be moved into space sometime in the future, it says.

