Celebs like Virat Kohli, Malaika are sipping ‘black water’. Wait, what?

Black water, often referred to as a sports or energy drink, is basically alkaline water. According to claims, it helps maintain pH levels and balances acidity.

There is a new ‘health drink’ in town with celebrity chuggers including Malaika Arora and Shruti Haasan extolling its benefits. And if reports are to be believed, even Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, one half of India’s most famous celebrity couples, is drinking it. It is called ‘black water’ and both Malaika and Shruti have been spotted with bottles of it.

So what is black water? And how does it compare to plan-old H2O?

Black water, often referred to as a sports or energy drink, is basically alkaline water. According to claims, it helps maintain pH levels and balances acidity. Black water contains fulvic acid (FvA), a health product that some people take as a supplement, which gives the water the charcoal hue. Reports also claim that it has minerals and vitamins beneficial for us.

According to an expert quoted in an Indian Express article, black water has natural antioxidants. Another report states that it helps with “diabetes and cholesterol issues and helps maintain body weight”. Reportedly, the molecules of black water retain more nutrients and can be absorbed faster by the body.

How True Are These Claims?

There is little scientific data on the benefits of alkaline water in the public domain. While some proponents of alkaline water believe it to be more hydrating and good for immunity, there is little independent data to corroborate it. Therefore, before opting for it, we recommend that you consult your physician or dietician.

Is It Affordable?

Not really, although it is readily available online, and there is an Indian brand that manufactures it as well. A pack of six 500ml bottles cost a little over ₹500.