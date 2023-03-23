Two more Namibian cheetahs released into wild at MP’s Kuno National Park

Two more Namibian cheetahs were on Wednesday released into the wild at the Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) here, where the felines were translocated from the African country in September 2022, a forest department official said.

With this, four of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia have been released into the wild in the park in Sheopur district.

Elton and Freddie, popularly known as Rockstars, were successfully released into the free range area of the park from a large enclosure at around 6.30 pm, Sheopurs divisional forest officer (DFO) P K Verma told PTI.

