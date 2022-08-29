Supporters of Ghulam Nabi Azad hold meeting in Jammu

Several leaders and activists, who resigned from the Congress following in Ghulam Nabi Azads footsteps, met under former Jammu and Kashmir minister G M Sarooris leadership to ramp up support for the senior leader in his next endeavour.

Azad, a Congress veteran who resigned from the party on August 26, is scheduled to reach Jammu on September 4. He has announced floating a new party beginning with Jammu and Kashmir where assembly polls are due.

“Over 500 prominent Congress leaders and workers, including corporators, panchayat members and block-level leaders, have resigned from the party in support of Azad. The meeting was convened to send a message that we all are with Azad,” Saroori told

